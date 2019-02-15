DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say synthetic cannabinoids they seized had rat poison in them.
A Facebook post from the Decatur Police Department says police found the drug, which is also called “K2”, as part of an investigation. Testing found the rat poison in the substance.
A photo police included with the post shows a packet of something labeled “AK-47” and “24 Karat Gold”.
Police are reminding the public that smoking or inhaling K2 can potentially lead to death. It has the potential to cause severe bleeding in people.
“The Decatur Police Department encourages parents to speak with their children regarding the dangers of consuming or ingesting any substances which the child is unfamiliar with,” the Facebook post said.