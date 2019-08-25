RC Club to soar over Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Many RC plane enthusiasts will be active this weekend in Champaign!
The local RC club's annual Barnstormers over Champaign event continues Sunday. The event features larger-sized RC planes doing every stunt imaginable.
Onlookers can see the planes up close and personal, and talk to the pilots at this free event.
It's happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Champaign County RC Field. That's located a little over two miles west of Champaign’s Mattis Avenue on Route 150.