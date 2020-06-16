DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College has announced the measures it will take for the fall semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Leaders made the Restore Richland plan official recently, which the school said hinges on the state's progress as it moves toward Stage 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. This plan is subject to change.
“We place a high priority on the health and safety of all Richland employees and students," said President Cris Valdez. "This plan outlines safety protocols and requirements, while addressing how we will conduct ourselves as we gradually reintegrate into campus in our offices, classrooms, labs and other spaces.”
The full plan, which can be viewed here, outlines return guidelines for staff and faculty and gave the following formats for class and lab delivery methods in fall 2020:
- ONLINE: All instruction and assignments are provided online with specific due dates as outlined by the Instructor. Instructors might provide opportunities for live synchronous sessions.
- ONLINE LIVE: There is a mandatory time when the Instructor and students are online together. An example of this is a live lecture streamed to students over the Internet. All other course materials and assignments are provided online and available at any time during a specified period as outlined by the Instructor. Scheduled time requirements will vary between courses and sections; please refer to the course schedule for more information.
- HYBRID: A hybrid class is a combination of face-to-face and ONLINE or ONLINE LIVE instruction. The course content and most assignments are provided online, but some on-campus face-to-face instruction is still required. Examples of this are skills-based activities and labs done on campus, but lecture and other assignments are done online. During this face-to-face component, social distancing and other mitigation efforts will be required including face coverings. More details will be provided under the guidelines of the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan as they develop. Face-to-face time requirements will vary between hybrid courses and sections; please refer to the course schedule for more information.
Richland officials are encouraging students interested in registering for RCC's classes to click this link for information about registration. The website has a step-by-step process for becoming a Richland student.
