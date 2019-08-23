Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Farm Progress Show helps spark interest in agriculture for students at Richland Community College.
Richland sits adjacent to Progress City where the 66th Farm Progress Show runs next Tuesday through Thursday. Richland President Dr. Cris Valdez says he is glad RCC partners with the show.
“It helps build our enrollment,” Valdez told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “Helps our instructors to work with vendors out there and get to know what’s the latest and greatest in agriculture.”
Valdez points to the opportunities in agriculture for students.
“If you want to get into an agronomy program and be out in the field in two years, fantastic. If you want to transfer to say the College of ACES at the University of Illinois, or any other agriculture program, we provide that opportunity for them,” Valdez said.
Richland will not have classes Tuesday or Wednesday. Classes will resume on Thursday.
Meanwhile, millions of dollars of equipment have already arrived on the Farm Progress site for next weeks show.