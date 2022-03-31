DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College will be fully open on Friday, April 1 after dealing with a power outage Thursday.
The unexpected outage forced campus to close for the day Thursday. After the power issue began, remaining classes were canceled, including all evening classes.
Leader said classes will be back on Friday.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.