Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.