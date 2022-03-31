DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College is closed for the remainder of the day on Thursday, March 31 due to an unexpected power outage.
Campus officials said remaining classes are canceled for Thursday, including all evening classes.
Students should contact instructors if they have any questions about their classes.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.