DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College is hosting a sock drive to benefit people in need in central Illinois.
Student organizations on the RCC campus planned the drive, which was developed to collect at least 222 pairs of socks, along with cash donations. It began on 2-22-22.
“Socks are one of the most in-demand items at shelters and most people will donate used clothing, but used socks are low on the list. Warm, dry feet are barriers to reduce many health issues for those who live on the streets or who rely on shelters for safety and security,” said Teena Zindel-McWilliams, director of institutional and academic planning.
From Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, men's, women's and children's socks of all sizes can be donated. Donation bins can be found in Division offices, the Student Services Center, the Mueller Student Center and the Richland Fitness Center. If a person wants to give a monetary donation, they can take it to the Student Engagement Office, Room W146.
Student clubs taking part in this drive include the Intervarsity Christian Fellowship, the Student Leadership Council, Phi Theta Kappa, PRIDE, X-Ray Vision, and the Surgical Technology Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.