Decatur, Ill (WAND) – State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, calls the Richland Community College workforce development program, “a model for the state.”
Manar toured RCC with Erin Guthrie, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on Wednesday. While there they met with students and were able to hear about some of the accomplishments of the program. The workforce development program is training students in skills that make them job ready for employers. It is supported by business, labor, government and education.
“We know that employers are looking for good employees. This is the program that’s producing results,” Manar told WAND News. “It’s producing positive, positive results for Decatur and the surrounding area.”