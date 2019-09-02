SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The 3rd annual Labor Day Ducky Derby will be held in Springfield Monday.
The event is Monday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Knight's Action Park.
Admission to watch the race is free.
The derby will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Discounted admission to the waterpark for Monday is available to all participants in the ducky derby via discount code.
The derby supports families at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois.
Participants could buy ducks for $5 each. Prizes for the three winning ducks are as follows:
First Prize: $2,500 cash
Second Prize: BUNN Family Farms 1/2 steer
Third Prize: $1,000 in gift cards from County Market