MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The homeless population count is underway in Macon County.
The count is nationwide and is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Entities that receive money from HUD are required to take part in the Point-in-Time Count.
"It informs us about what barriers there are if there are more people on the street, why would that be? If there are more people in the shelter, what's going on?" explained Mary Garrison, professor of social work for Millikin University.
Garrison explained while the count is required, Macon County uses it as a way to get a better understanding of the homeless population in the area and, if needed, what more needs to be done to help.
"We are trying to look at the numbers and the individuals and the make-up and really, it's about the person and see what we can do to improve services each year," Garrison said.
With COVID-19 on the forefront, Garrison said the pandemic threw officials a curveball when it came to caring for and reaching out to the vulnerable population. They were able to rearrange and help when needed. However, she said there is concern the pandemic could make an impact in years to come.
"We might see ramifications again of people losing housing and losing their job," Garrison said.
If a person knows of someone experiencing homelessness, they should be sure to put them in contact with Homeward Bound. Learn more by clicking on this link.
