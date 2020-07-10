(WAND/KSDK) - Talk about a second round of stimulus payments has been the buzz, but is one coming? If so, what is the timeline?
While much is still unknown, what is certain is nothing can be agreed upon or signed into law until July 20.
Congress is in recess and they do not get back to work in Washington until July 20.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has mentioned Aug. 7 as a date to have a finalized bill. Congress has another recess after that date.
Options being considered include:
A stimulus payment
This would be anywhere from $1,200 to $2,000 for every member of the household, regardless of age. There is also talk that the checks could be limited to people who make less than $40,000 a year.
Return-to-work bonus
Some Republicans are talking about a “Return to Work” bonus of $450 a week instead of extending the unemployment benefit supplement of $600 a week, Forbes reported.
If you are still waiting on the first stimulus payment, checks are being mailed out all the way through September.
If glitch keeps you from getting it, you can claim it as a credit on next year's taxes.
