LANSING, Mich. (WAND) - A home for sale in Lansing Michigan has an unusual character in some of the photos in the online listing.
In the first photo of the listing at 809 N. Chestnut Street you can see the character from the popular "Scream" films. He's seen standing on the two-story home's front porch.
It's not the only photo he appears in. If you click through the photos you see him in the kitchen carving a pumpkin and in the backyard raking leaves.
According to the Lansing State Journal the figure in the photos is actually the realtor James Pyle and photographer Bradley Johnson. They decided to dress up to generate some buzz for the home.
The listing went up on Friday and as of Tuesday morning it has over 855,000 views.
The four bedroom, one bath home is located in the Old Forest Neighborhood. It's listed for $105,000. The home was built in 1911.