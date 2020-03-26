CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the deadline for a federal REAL ID has been extended by one year.
The new deadline will be Oct. 21, 2021. The Department of Homeland Security said the change is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact the virus has on the general public and driver's license and ID card issuing services.
White and other leaders from around the county called DHS to extend the deadline.
Illinois driver's licenses will continue to be accepted at airports, military bases and secure federal facilities until the new date.
“The decision to extend the REAL ID deadline to Oct. 1, 2021 – a year past the old deadline – is the proper and necessary action during this time of uncertainty and crisis,” said White. “I urge Illinoisans with valid driver’s licenses and ID cards not to rush to our facilities to obtain a REAL ID once they reopen.”
White is reminding residents that many transactions with the Secretary of State’s office may be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some Secretary of State employees continue working to process these transactions as efficiently as possible.