DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Studies show the growth rate of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois is slowly declining.
Covid Act Now works with Georgetown University Center for Global Health Science and Security, Stanford University Clinical Excellence Research Center and Grand Rounds to model how COVID-19 will spread across the U.S.
The model factors in data collected from local and state health leaders. Covid Act Now found the state of Illinois is at an elevated risk for reopening, this is due the positive test rate of 17.7%.
On average, each person in Illinois with COVID-19 is infecting 1.11 other people. Data shows that over time the infection growth rate has decline over time, this factors in the stay-at-home order and other restrictions put in place by Governor J.B. Pritzker.
While the positive test rate for the state is relatively high, Governor Pritzker announced Sunday the number of public testing sites has been increased to 177, and two additional state-run drive-thru testing sites have been added.
The Covid Act Now model projects if the state lifted all restrictions there would be a hospital overload, an increase in infected population and a rise in death.
Covid Act Now breaks down the model even further focusing county-by-county, to learn about the growth rate in central Illinois click here.
