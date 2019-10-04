DECATUR - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is encouraging central Illinois citizens to wear pink at several high school football games this year in order to raise awareness of breast cancer.
We have included a list of football games where attendees are encouraged to wear pink below:
Eisenhower High School - 10/4
Millikin University Soccer - 10/5
Central A&M High School - 10/11
LSA Football - 10/11
Maroa Forsyth High School - 10/11
Warrensburg Latham High School - 10/11
Clinton High School - 10/18
Mt. Zion High School - 10/18
St. Teresa High School - 10/18
Cerro Gordo-Bement Football - 10/25
MacArthur High School - 10/25
Meridian High School - 10/25