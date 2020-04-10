DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - When it comes to investing in a house or selling one during a pandemic; Seth Goodman and Jami Winchester, realtors from Lincoln and Springfield, describe a silver lining. Winchester said her agency noticed buyers who are scoping for a house are serious. Goodman believes it is a good time to sell a house.
"It's hard to beat the rates even for rural development," Goodman added. Winchester thinks the housing market is still decent: "only because the interest rates are incredibly low."
Spring is usually the time to invest and move, according to the realtors, but these unprecedented times depend on one's financial stability.
"I really believe if you have a seller that's interested in selling; they should consider potentially putting their house on the market, because there's no inventory and its a seller's market," Winchester said.
"You have to really figure out your comfort level, what you're willing to do or how to approach it," Goodman suggested.
Illinois real estate research shows if the pandemic wasn't in the way, the housing market would have "been slow with a steady rebound." Experts believe the stay-at-home order will impact the market for a few months.