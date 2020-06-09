URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin was reappointed during Wednesday's city council meeting.
It came down to a 6 to 1 vote. Residents believe Urbana's chief of police should not be reappointed yet. However, Mayor Diane Marlin said delaying the reappointment of the police chief would not be productive.
She asked the public to give city leaders a chance to regain their trust. This stems from an April arrest of Aleyah Lewis, 21, an Urbana woman who was on camera being pinned down by three police officers. Hours before the meeting, police chiefs, sheriffs, activists and mayors had a virtual conversation about reforming police departments.
Seraphin said the Urbana Police Department pledges to review its policies and strategies with input from the community.
"This is a challenge and I do believe law enforcement is up to that challenge," Seraphin said. "And I also understand the stress and anxiety felt throughout the community right now."
Policies came into question after videos showed the arrest of Lewis. Reports show Seraphin was satisfied with what was done within the department's policy.
"Beyond even simply hearing, we in law enforcement are listening so we can plan how to move forward," Seraphin said.
During Wednesday's community coalition meeting, the conversation shifted to how police reform can benefit the community. The recommended changes included banning the use of knee holds, reviewing police department records and putting more officers on the street to get to know the community.
These are changes people believe are beyond past due.
Champaign-Urbana Coalition meetings take place every second Wednesday of the month. As for Seraphin, Marlin said "he's one of the good ones."
