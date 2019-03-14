SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Country star Reba McEntire will take the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage in 2019!
McEntire, whose long list of career awards includes but isn't limited to multiple Grammy and American Music Awards wins, previously performed at the Illinois State Fair in 1999. Her show is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18, and will be the fair’s final concert.
Rachel Wammack, named to Entertainment Weekly’s “2019 Artists to Watch” list, will be opening for McEntire at her Illinois show. Wammack recently released a self-titled EP that made it onto Rolling Stone’s “10 Best Country EPs of 2018” list.
Other major Grandstand performances at the 2019 Illinois State Fair include Snoop Dogg, Old Dominion and Pentatonix. A full schedule of shows can be found by fans online here.
Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com starting on April 20 or by calling Ticketmaster at (800)745-3000. People can also buy tickets in person at the Illinois State Fairgrounds by visiting the Emmerson Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, with tickets available there starting on April 22.
Tickets are available in the following tiers for the Reba McEntire show:
- Tier 3 - $35
- Tier 2 - $40
- Tier 1 - $45
- Gen Track - $45
- VIP Track - $65