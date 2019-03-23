(WAND) Bulk Unlimited is recalling around 3,000 Little Experimenter globes due to fire and burn hazards.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the globe is recalled because internal wires can short out and overheat. There have been two reports of the globe overheating with one igniting.
The globes were sold on Amazon, eBay, and the company’s website.
No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately take away the recalled globes from children, stop using them and contact Bulk Unlimited for a free replacement globe.