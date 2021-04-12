ORRVILLE, Ohio (WAND) - A limited, voluntary recall of some Meow Mix Original Choice Dry Cat Food includes products sold at select Walmart stores in Illinois.
The affected 30 pound bags of cat food are under recall because of possible salmonella contamination. There have been no reports of pet illness or adverse reaction given to J.M. Smucker Co. - the company that makes the food - according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.
Salmonella can affect cats who eat the contaminated product and spread to people who handle contaminated products, especially if they didn't wash their hands out of making contact with their cat's foods, food surfaces and/or cats who were in contact with the product, the FDA added.
The administration said healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of these symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Salmonella can lead to serious ailments, the FDA added, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. People who have these signs after making contact with the affected cat food products should call their health care provider.
Cats may show salmonella infection symptoms of vomiting or diarrhea. Some cats might not develop diarrhea, but have a smaller appetite, fever and excessive salvation. A veterinarian should be contacted if a cat shows any of these symptoms after consuming the food.
"Some cats may not appear sick but can spread infection to other animals and humans in the household," the FDA said.
Click here to see which specific products are affected by the recall. Pet parents who have products matching the descriptions should stop giving it to their cats and throw it out.
Along with stores in Illinois, the cat food was sold at Walmart locations in Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Pet owners who have questions or want to report adverse reactions are asked to call 1-888-569-6728, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. They can also click here for more information.
