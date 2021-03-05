DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- A study done by Parents Together shows an enormous change in how much on-screen time children are spending on tablets and video games.
The study found that nearly half the respondents say their child has six hours of screen time a day during the pandemic. Before the pandemic, that number was at just eight percent.
Child Development Expert Kimberley Berens says the behavioral science behind video games for children can be a good thing, within reason.
"They should be earning screen time minutes for accomplishing goals inside the household -- helping with chores, having a good attitude -- being kind to your siblings and being nice to your parents -- getting your homework done and getting good reports from your teachers,"Berens said. "and what we know in behavioral science is that good habits are established by the desired behavior patterns."
Berens says that a point system at home for families is the best way to gain access to tablets or video games.
"Six hours is an unbelievable time that your child is not doing anything productive, not exercising, not getting outside, not helping you -- and screens are the No. 1 most powerful re-enforcer for kids -- so parents can actually use those screens as a re-enforcer to help your kids learn other things," Berens said.
You can read more about the study on their website.
