CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A recent survey showed more young adults, women and low-income families visited libraries than the movies in 2019, according to Market Watch.
The survey found that people roughly made twice as many trips to the their local library than the movies. The Executive Director of the Vespasian Warner Public Library, Bobbi Perryman said the numbers don't surprise her.
"The library is one of the only free public spaces still available for people to enjoy," she said.
Market Watch found the average movie ticket cost $9.16 last year. Perryman said library cards are free, because they are tax-funded.
"It's very encouraging people still value literacy and still value learning."
While the library is known for having books ranging in all topics, Samantha Lusk the Vespasian Warner Public Library business manager said they offer much more than that.
"Faxing, scanning, copying, public access computers and also fun stuff," she explained.
The library is known for its engagement with the community, that's why they make it a top priority to engage with adults and kids within the community.
"Whether that's reading for fun, whether that's reading to learn how to do something new or come to one of our many programs to learn something new," said Perryman.
Vespasian Warner Public Library has a digital collection, in addition to a physical book collection.
The next programming will be on Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. for the How To Festival. For more information about library hours and additional programming information, click here.