CHARLOTTE (WAND) — There is a heated debate taking over the internet right now about airline etiquette after a viral video was posted of a man punching a woman's seat.
It happened as Wendi Williams was flying from New Orleans to Charlotte.
She was seated in economy and said she reclined her seat. The man behind her was sitting in the back row of the plane which of course doesn't recline. When the man asked her to put it up while he ate she did. When he was done eating she reclined it again.
https://twitter.com/MarinaMarraco/status/1227709791172206593
Williams said that when she notified the flight attendant, they apologized to the man and offered him a complimentary alcoholic beverage.
Williams said she tried to resolve the issue with the airline, and said the airline told her there was nothing they could do. She was advised that she could try to file a report for assault with the FBI.
She posted about the incident online and it quickly went viral. Williams said she saw a doctor afterwards because of headaches and pain she had from it. She said she's had extensive neck surgeries in the past.