SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — In the most recent Internet Crime Complaint Center Report, the Federal Bureau of Investigations found in 2021, Americans experienced an unprecedented increase in cyber-attacks and malicious cyber activities.
In its report, the FBI said these cyber attacks compromised businesses as well as individuals.
"Oftentimes, people are looking to develop relationships, which is just the beginning of the scam. They are subtle and they are not oftentimes as obvious as you might think," said Price McCarty, SSA for the FBI.
The FBI warned people to need to be cautious about sales, or people looking to buy or sell. Agent McCarty, who's been with the FBI for 26 years, warned that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
"I think it happens to all of us. I don't think it happens to anyone's gender or any age group. I think it's a situation where sometimes we just find ourselves particularly vulnerable to something that's just a bit too good to be true and oftentimes we just can't help ourselves."
Examples Agent McCarty used where scammers would oftentimes in a text message or email look like it's a legitimate source. He explained these can look like a bank or online shopping site someone is familiar with. The scammer will mask their email and when someone clicks a link attached it could download software or compromise personal information.
"With the efficiency of the internet now, you can have one person defraud dozens if not hundreds of people with a single click."
The FBI said if someone receives a message from a bank, family member, or company, they should call that business or person right away, before clicking. Agent McCarty shared that it's important to trust your gut. He shared that some victims have come forward and said they had a gut feeling not to move forward with clicking the link or making a payment, but did it anyway.
To learn more about online scams and where to file a complaint, click here.
