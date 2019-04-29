SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A record-breaking $200 million in forgotten cash and securities has been returned to owners over the last ten months, the Illinois State Treasurer's office reports.
State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said it is the largest amount in the program's 58-year history.
"Reuniting people with their unclaimed cash and property is one of my most fulfilling duties as state treasurer," Frerichs said. "We are proud of the changes to our program that have helped pay out a record number of claims in a faster, more efficient way."
Nearly 200,000 claims were fulfilled. The average value of those claims was around $1,000.
About 116,000 claims were fulfilled last fiscal year.
"We look forward to continuing our efforts to return forgotten items to the rightful owner and encourage everyone to check www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICash to find out if we have something in our vault that belongs to them," Frerichs added.
In Illinois, the state treasurer safeguards unclaimed property, like unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards.
Illinois holds more than $3 billion in unclaimed property.