SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Tourism is up in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker is announcing.
More than 117 million visitors traveled to Illinois in 2018. That sets a new record for the number of visitors to the state and is 3 million more than in 2017.
Tourists spent $41.7 billion, boosting Illinois' economy by $2 billion over the previous year. That is according to the U.S. Travel Association.
There was a 5.1 percent increase in visitor spending over 2017.
State and local tax revenue generated from visitor spending jumped 7.1 percent to $3.3 billion, creating an additional $220.8 million for the state and local communities.
"From the limestone caves at Mississippi Palisades State Park to summer music festivals in Chicago, Illinois is full of vibrant cities and towns with endless attractions that receive millions of visitors each year. Travel and tourism in Illinois is a $40 billion industry and an integral part of our state's economy. I'm proud to be governor of the state where visitors can explore 'amazing,'" said Governor JB Pritzker.
The Illinois travel and tourism industry supported 342,300 jobs in 2018. That was an increase of 5,200 jobs from 2017.
About 16 percent of travelers came to Illinois for business. 84 percent came for pleasure.
This marks the 8th consecutive year of record tourism growth in the state.
"Tourism is a critical part of our economy, helping to create jobs and lower taxes," said Erin Guthrie, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity. "From exploring our beautiful state parks to adventures along Route 66, the Land of Lincoln offers amazing experiences to visitors from around the world. I commend DCEO and the Office of Tourism for their work promoting our great state and these record-breaking results."