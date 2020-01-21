(WAND) - Employees at an airline will be part of a record sharing pay out next month.
Delta Air Lines employees will receive $1.6 billion in profit sharing, the CEO announce on Monday.
The 90,000 employees will get the equivalent of about two months’ salary as a bonus payment on Feb. 14. It’s the sixth year in a row that the company has been able to pay its employees through its profit sharing.
This year the company was able to surpass their record of $1.5 billion in 2016. Delta said it pays out way more than the average company.
Last year Delta paid out $1.3 billion.
The company said the plan to hire 6,000 to 7,000 people this year and a total of about 25,00 over the next three.