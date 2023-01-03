(WAND WEATHER)- Record high temperatures will likely be broken across parts of Central Illinois today.
After that, cooler weather moves in. However, temperatures will still be slightly above average.
Tuesday's highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-60s. Record highs for Tuesday range from 62° in Decatur to 68° in Jacksonville and Danville.
A few isolated showers and storms are possible later today.
Over the next few days, highs will reach the 30s and low-40s. We could see a few snow flurries Wednesday night and Thursday, especially north.
Another wintry mix is possible late Friday night into Saturday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.