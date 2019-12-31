CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - While many are already making plans for the new year, some are spending their day reflecting on the past year.
Recovery Happens has been open since 2017 and over the course of the year, they can proudly say as of 2019, they have a total of four transitional homes to help recovering addicts.
The year has brought up many ups and downs for those who were in the program. Take Edward Anthony Simon Jr. He said he just graduated on Dec. 1.
"I was drinking every day, fighting. Just everything. Everything was bad - nothing positive," he said.
However, now he said he can start off the new year sober and explore new memories.
"I remember praying, but not putting actions towards prayers," he said.
Zach Bassemier said he is still in recovery and it'll be the first New Years Eve he will remember, thanks to the transitional home.
"They gave me an opportunity, a second chance. A recovery house. It's changed my life," said Bassemier.
Program Director Perry Cline said he never imaged where this program would be today.
"This is just the icing on the cake. I've never come from a transitional house, but I've known people," said Cline.
He said each year he continues to see an increase of people coming to him for help.
"We have six people in each house (and) four houses," he said.
He said right now he's not sure if leaders will open another one, but he's happy to see lives saved by this program.
"Our goal is to be known as a respected recovery entity whose sole purpose is to help men and women succeed in their recovery, while establishing a method of living a drug/alcohol free lifestyle," he said.
For more information on Recovery Happens or to donate, visit this link.