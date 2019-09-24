CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Chatham leaders have decided against allowing recreational marijuana sales.
In a 4-2 vote, the Village of Chatham board voted no on the issue. The decision came in a Tuesday night meeting.
Illinois will make recreational marijuana use legal on Jan. 1, 2020, after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law. It allows people 21 or older to possess 30 grams if they are an Illinois resident. Nonresidents can legally have and use 15 grams.
Patients approved for the existing medical marijuana program in Illinois will be allowed to privately grow up to five plants at home.