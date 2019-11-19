SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield city officials approved recreational marijuana zoning in a Tuesday night meeting.
The ordinance establishes where recreational marijuana can be sold in the city. Per Mayor Jim Langfelder, the first legal locations seem to include the HCI Alternatives medical marijuana facility and a former Outback Steakhouse on Dirksen Parkway.
Our partners at WTAX Radio report there was only one "no" vote from Alderman Joe McMenamin, who expressed concerns that people could be walking around stoned in downtown Springfield. Alderman Doris Turner said such thinking stigmatizes legal smoking behavior.
Recreational marijuana becomes legal for adults at age 21 or older to use on Jan. 1, 2020. More about the upcoming new law is available here.