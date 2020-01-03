URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A recycling center has made a donation to help a child recently shot in Champaign.
Mack's Twin City Recycling featured 10-year-old Decari Roberts' recovery in its monthly charity effort. Each month, it selects a charity and offers people the chance to donate money handed in for scrap metal to a cause, and Roberts' family benefited in December.
Decari was hit by gunfire while he was in his bedroom. Bullets had entered the Champaign home from outside, leaving him with two life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He has since been on the long road to recovery.
The company planned to match 100 percent of every dollar donated, with the money going directly to the Roberts family.
The total amount collected from the family has not yet been released.
Mack's Twin City Recycling saw its building destroyed in a Thanksgiving 2019 fire. There were no injuries in the fire.