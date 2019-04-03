(WAND) - The American Red Cross is encouraging all eligible donors to give blood or platelets during National Volunteer Month this April.
Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.
Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions.
You can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In celebration of the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO and Red Cross are inviting Game of Thrones fans to Bleed #ForTheThrone.
Anyone who donates by April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO's Game of Thrones.
Also, anyone who donates between April 11 and April 30 will get a commemorative Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Douglas
Arthur
4/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East
5/2/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St
_______________
Logan
Lincoln
4/9/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk
4/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd
4/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd
_______________
Macon
Argenta
4/2/2019: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Argenta United Methodist Church, 520 West Elm
Decatur
4/2/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/20/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
4/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
5/1/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Pershing Early Learning Center, 2912 N University Ave
5/4/2019: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street
_______________
Menard
Athens
4/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Athens High School, 1 Warrior Way
_______________
Moultrie
Bethany
4/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Okaw Valley High School, 709 S. St. John Street
_______________
Piatt
Cerro Gordo
4/13/2019: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St
Monticello
4/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Foursquare Church, 762 E 1700 North Rd