Blood donations needed before Labor Day

(WAND) - The American Red Cross is encouraging all eligible donors to give blood or platelets during National Volunteer Month this April.

Eligible donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed.

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions.

You can make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

 

In celebration of the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO and Red Cross are inviting Game of Thrones fans to Bleed #ForTheThrone.

Anyone who donates by April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a full-size Iron Throne from HBO's Game of Thrones.

Also, anyone who donates between April 11 and April 30 will get a commemorative Bleed For The Throne poster, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Douglas

Arthur

4/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East

5/2/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St

_______________

Logan

Lincoln

4/9/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk

4/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd

4/30/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd

_______________

Macon

Argenta

4/2/2019: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Argenta United Methodist Church, 520 West Elm

Decatur

4/2/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/20/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/27/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

4/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

5/1/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Pershing Early Learning Center, 2912 N University Ave

5/4/2019: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street

_______________

Menard

Athens

4/11/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Athens High School, 1 Warrior Way

_______________

Moultrie

Bethany

4/29/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Okaw Valley High School, 709 S. St. John Street

_______________

Piatt

Cerro Gordo

4/13/2019: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St

Monticello

4/23/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Foursquare Church, 762 E 1700 North Rd