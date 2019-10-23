(WAND) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors to give blood for flu season.

All blood types and platelets are needed. 

Getting the flu shot does not affect blood donation eligibility. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as you are healthy.

If you do have the flu, you must wait until you no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before donating.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:

IL

Douglas

Arthur

10/22/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East

11/8/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School, 301 East Columbia Street

_______________

Logan

Lincoln

10/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus View Drive

11/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd

_______________

Macon

Decatur

10/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/2/2019: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street

11/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/7/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., MacArthur High School, 1499 West Grand Avenue

11/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Macon

11/1/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Meridian High School, 728 South Wall Street

Maroa

11/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 W. Washington

_______________

Mason

Havana

10/21/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S Charlotte St

11/5/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mason District Hospital, 615 N Promenade

_______________

Moultrie

Sullivan

11/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 8 East Strain

_______________

Piatt

Cerro Gordo

11/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cerro Gordo High School, 300 East Durfee

Monticello

10/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Foursquare Church, 726 E 1700 N Road