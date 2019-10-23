(WAND) - The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors to give blood for flu season.
All blood types and platelets are needed.
Getting the flu shot does not affect blood donation eligibility. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as you are healthy.
If you do have the flu, you must wait until you no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before donating.
You can make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:
IL
Douglas
Arthur
10/22/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East
11/8/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School, 301 East Columbia Street
Logan
Lincoln
10/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus View Drive
11/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd
Macon
Decatur
10/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
10/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
10/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
11/2/2019: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street
11/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
11/7/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., MacArthur High School, 1499 West Grand Avenue
11/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
11/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
Macon
11/1/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Meridian High School, 728 South Wall Street
Maroa
11/15/2019: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Maroa-Forsyth High School, 610 W. Washington
Mason
Havana
10/21/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S Charlotte St
11/5/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mason District Hospital, 615 N Promenade
Moultrie
Sullivan
11/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 8 East Strain
Piatt
Cerro Gordo
11/20/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Cerro Gordo High School, 300 East Durfee
Monticello
10/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Foursquare Church, 726 E 1700 N Road