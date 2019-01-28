ILLINOIS (WAND) – Blood donations are urgently needed after the federal government shutdown and winter weather, the American Red Cross says.
The shutdown caused 30 federal office blood drives across the United States to be canceled and caused over 900 donations to not be collected. In total, the Red Cross says it missed over 4,600 blood and platelet donations in January when severe winter weather moved through the country. More donation cancellations or delays could be coming on the week of Jan. 28.
Donations from the Red Cross are arriving at hospitals faster than the organization is getting them. Red Cross leaders say they strive for a five-day supply of blood, and supplies have dwindled to a less than three-day supply in the winter.
“Disruptions to blood and platelet donations jeopardize the availability of blood for patients who depend on transfusions for survival,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Biomedical Services. “We’re grateful for all those who have come out to give since we issued our emergency call earlier this month and now urge others to come out and give to prevent delays in essential medical care.”
Donors affected by winter weather are asked to make an appointment as soon as possible that’s scheduled for safer travel conditions. Donation scheduling can be done on the Blood Donor App, through this website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
The Red Cross is stressing a need for donors with type O blood.
Blood donation opportunities between Jan. 29 and Feb. 28 in central Illinois include:
Douglas
Arcola
1/29/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Salvage, 427 E County Rd 200 North
Arthur
2/27/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East
_______________
Logan
Lincoln
2/20/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd
_______________
Macon
Argenta
2/5/2019: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Argenta United Methodist Church, 520 West Elm
Decatur
1/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
2/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
2/4/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul's Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct
2/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
2/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Decatur Evergreen Senior Living, 4825 E Evergreen Court
2/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
2/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
2/21/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., MacArthur High School, 1499 West Grand Avenue
2/23/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
2/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
3/2/2019: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street
_______________
Menard
Athens
2/6/2019: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Athens High School, 1 Warrior Way
_______________
Moultrie
Bethany
2/5/2019: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethany Fire Station, Route 121
_______________
Piatt
Cerro Gordo
2/16/2019: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St
Monticello
2/26/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Foursquare Church, 762 E 1700 North Rd