WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) - The American Red Cross was brought in to help a Wapella homeowner after a large house fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called to the house fire in the 400 block of North Chestnut St. around 3:40 p.m.
Heavy smoke and fire was coming from the house. A second alarm was requested for more manpower and water.
No one was inside the house when crews arrived, and no one was injured.
Crews said the fire appears to be accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.
Assisting in fighting the fire were Clinton, Heyworth, Kenney, and Waynesville Fire Departments, DeWitt County EMS, Heyworth EMS, DeWitt County Sheriff's Deputies, DeWitt County EMA and Dewitt County CENCOM.
