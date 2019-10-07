Senior living center to host Breast Cancer Awareness Day

(WAND) - The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, and more than 268,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Many patients with cancer need multiple blood product transfusions. Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions.

More than half of all platelets collected by the Red Cross are used by patients with cancer.

Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall.

Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 16-31:

Douglas

Arcola

10/7/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arcola High School, 351 West Washington

Arthur

10/22/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East

11/8/2019: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School, 301 East Columbia Street

Atwood

10/17/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main Street

_______________

Logan

Lincoln

10/16/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd

10/31/2019: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus View Drive

_______________

Macon

Decatur

10/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/15/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/2/2019: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street

11/5/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

11/7/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., MacArthur High School, 1499 West Grand Avenue

Macon

11/1/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Meridian High School, 728 South Wall Street

_______________

Mason

Havana

10/21/2019: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 S Charlotte St

11/5/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mason District Hospital, 615 N Promenade

_______________

Piatt

Cerro Gordo

10/19/2019: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St

Monticello

10/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Foursquare Church, 726 E 1700 N Road