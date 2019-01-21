DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Living through a house fire is a difficult experience as homeowners see years of memories and personal mementos left torched in the aftermath.
Organizations like the American Red Cross step up to help, providing fire victims with whatever they need.
"They might just have the clothes on their back from their fire," said Red Cross mental health worker Marilyn Stevens. "They might need a few resources to get clothes, to have a place to stay [and] to have some food."
But local fire departments have a role to play too. Decatur firefighters often call the Red Cross in to assist helping victims when the home looks like a loss.
"If someone has lost their ability to stay in their home overnight — especially in cold winter conditions — we'll call the Red Cross," said battalion chief Wade Watson. "They'll come in and provide them with a place to stay."
The Red Cross also partners with local churches and other charities to provide furniture and other household goods once families settle into a new home. The organization also helps replace lost prescriptions, glasses and other medical items.
