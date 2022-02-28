(WAND) - The American Red Cross is honoring local heroes during the month of March.
“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Celena Roldán, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross of Illinois. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by stepping up to give blood or joining us as a volunteer.”
People can donate at the Red Cross's website during the month of March by making a financial gift, donating blood, becoming a volunteer, or taking a class such as first aid and CPR.
March 23 is the annual Red Cross Giving Day.
The American Red Cross of Illinois serves more than 12 million people in 88 counties across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. Last year volunteers responded to over 1,800 local disasters affecting over 9,000 people.
The Red Cross has collected over 134,000 units of blood at over 4,800 blood drives and installed almost 2,000 smoke alarms as part of the Home Fire Campaign.
The Illinois Region also trained over 72,000 people in lifesaving skills like CPR and First Aid, aquatics and babysitting.
All those who come to give March 1-31 will receive a $10 e-gift card, thanks to Fanatics. Plus, those who come to donate in March will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.