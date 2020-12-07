ILLINOIS (WAND) - The American Red Cross said local volunteers responded to six house fires from Nov. 30 to Monday.
Responses included situations in Decatur, Flora and Marion. A total of 14 people were helped, including 11 adults and three children, with temporary emergency lodging, health services, financial assistance and information about recovery planning, per a press release.
One Decatur fire from Nov. 29 - before this period the Red Cross is speaking about - ended with two minors critically injured. One, a 13-year-old girl, lost her life, while a 7-year-old remains critical.
Decatur structure fires after that time include one at 1003 N. Moffit Lane, which left a home not appearing to be habitable, and another at 1146 S. 20th St. Both happened on Dec. 1.
The Red Cross said home fires are increasing as weather gets colder. People are encouraged to talk to their children about fire safety.
In the release, the Red Cross offered the following tips:
Practice your escape plan: Take time to discuss fire safety with your family. Familiarize children with the sound of your smoke alarm and teach them what to do when they hear it when you practice your escape plan.
Avoid matches: Teach your children to tell you or a responsible adult when they find matches or lighters at home or school. Keep matches, lighters and other ignitable substances in a secured location out of reach of children.
Test smoke alarms: Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test them monthly and replace alarm batteries as needed.
Free home safety resources, including an escape plan, can be found here. People can also download the free Red Cross Emergency App. The free Monster Guard app teaches kids hot to be ready for emergencies by playing a game. Apps can be downloaded by searching "American Red Cross" in app stores or by clicking this link.
People who need help after a hoe fire or disaster can call the Red Cross dispatch line at 1-877-597-0747.
