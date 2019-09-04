DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A handful of central Illinois volunteers from the American Red Cross are already being deployed to the southeast in response to Hurricane Dorian.
“The report that came across my desk is we have 24 local volunteers within our region who have deployed to the hurricane area and we are still in need of more,” said Dawn Morris, Executive Director of the Red Cross, which is also seeking blood donations. “Right here in our Decatur area we do have our blood center that’s open every Tuesday. We also have one in Bloomington that you can go to daily.”
Anyone who would like to volunteer can go to www.redcross.org and click on the volunteer services link.