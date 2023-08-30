(WAND) — September is National Preparedness Month. The American Red Cross of Illinois urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters and extreme weather affecting the Illinois region, which has experienced numerous tornadoes, flooding and other disasters just this year.
Severe weather like this is part of a worsening national trend in which the Red Cross has responded to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country as it did a decade ago.
The Red Cross has announced an ambitious national plan to take urgent action. With more climate-driven disasters upending lives and devastating communities, the organization is racing to adapt its services and grow its disaster response capacity across the country. Here in the Illinois region, this includes responding to disasters locally and across the country, recruiting and training more volunteers.
“As the frequency and intensity of disasters and extreme weather grow, more people need help more often,” said Mark Thomas, interim CEO for the American Red Cross Illinois region. “Yet as fast as our volunteers are working to help, the needs are escalating faster. That’s why it’s critical to not only prepare yourself for risks like storms and tornadoes in our community, but to also help families in need — both locally and in other parts of the country. Join us by becoming a volunteer or making a financial donation to support our disaster relief efforts.”
You can find more tips for preparing disaster kits and plans here: redcross.org/prepare.
Anyone interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer can find more information here: redcross.org/VolunteerToday.
In the first half of 2023 alone, the nation experienced an above-average 15 billion-dollar disasters, including the tornado outbreak and severe storms that impacted the Illinois region. That’s all on top of extreme heat which made July the country’s hottest single month on record.
The Illinois Red Cross responded – opening shelters at several locations, providing assistance, serving meals and handing out supplies to residents affected by tornadoes, severe storms, floods and other disasters.
