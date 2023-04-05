(WAND) – Over the course of the past week volunteers with the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded to eight home fires in Sangamon, Crawford, Christian, Perry and Macoupin Counties.
According to the Red Cross, volunteers managed to help 19 people with temporary housing, meals, health services, disaster mental health services, financial assistance and information about recovery planning.
The Red Cross reminds people that a fire can take a home in as little as two minutes. Therefore, escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy.
Also, this week, Red Cross volunteers offered help with recovery planning to communities impacted by the devastating tornadoes that took place last week and yesterday in Salem, Sherman, Robinson, Northwest Illinois, Northwest Indiana, as well as several towns in Fulton County.
Over the weekend and throughout this week, Red Cross volunteers completed disaster assessment, provided disaster emergency supplies, disaster health services, disaster mental health and disaster spiritual care to residents affected by the tornadoes.
If you need assistance after this or any disaster, including a home fire please call our dispatch line: 1-877-597-0747.
How You Can Help!
You can make a difference in the lives of people affected by tornadoes and storms in the South and Midwest. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
