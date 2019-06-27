CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Red, White, and Blue Days kicks off Thursday in Charleston.
Thursday night, the Charleston Community Band will perform a Patriotic Salute at 7:30 at Kiwanis Park.
Sunday, Harold Hacket Memorial Bingo will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Charleston VFW Banquet Room. The cost to play is 25 cents per card. You can win cash and prizes. Food and snacks will be available.
On July 3, vendors open at 3 p.m.
Joyful Bubbles will run from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Hussey Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. The concert is free. The annual Farmer of the Year award will also be announced then.
At 8 p.m. John Michael Montgomery will perform a free concert.
On July 4, a pancake breakfast will be held in the east pavilion at Morton Park from 7 to 11 a.m. It is hosted by the Charleston American Legion. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children 5 to 12.
Registration for the Habitat for Humanity 4 mile run/walk starts at 6:30 a.m. with the race starting at 7:30 a.m.
9 a.m. is registration for CHALK-IN from the Coles County Arts Council and registration for the pet parade.
The pet parade sponsored by All Things Pawsitive Dog Club starts at 9:30 a.m.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be activities like inflatables, fire hose fun, and all you can eat ice cream for $2.
The parade will kick off at 1 p.m.
2:15 p.m. will be a bell ringing ceremony.
The Sawyer Brothers will perform a free concert at 2:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at dusk at the Coles County Airport.