DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Millikin University open house showcasing a reduced tuition plan for local students is planned for early November.
Officials said the Macon Promise Open House is planned for 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. It will be held on the first floor of University Commons on the Millikin Campus.
At the open house, students can meet with faculty and staff to learn more about the university, its academic programs and the Macon Promise reduced tuition rate,
In the program, students pay a reduced annual undergraduate tuition rate of $26,000. This is a 33 percent discount from the current Millikin tuition cost and is locked in for as long as four years.
Students can receive more scholarships and aid from Millikin based on their admission application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Eligible students include those who live in Macon County, those transferring from Richland Community College, and students who previously attended or currently attend a Macon County high school. This includes Central A&M and Cerro Gordo high schools.
The following schools are included:
- Argenta-Oreana High School
- Central A&M High School
- Cerro Gordo High School
- Douglas MacArthur High School
- Decatur Christian High School
- Eisenhower High School
- Lutheran School Association
- Maroa-Forsyth High School
- Meridian High School
- Mount Zion High School
- Richland Community College
- Saint Teresa High School
- Sangamon Valley High School
- Warrensburg-Latham High School
- Home-schooled students in Macon County
Click here to learn more about eligibility or to register.
