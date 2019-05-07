SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - As part of Stroke Awareness Month, Memorial Medical Center will host a free stroke seminar on Wednesday.
The one-hour seminar, titled "Be Stroke Aware : BE FAST," will cover types of stroke, new stroke guidelines, opportunities for stroke prevention and support after stroke.
"We need to make sure we are educating the public and part of what we need to do is make sure we are spreading awareness of stroke," explains Tiffany Whitaker, Director of Neurosciences. "This is will be all of your risk factors, how can you identify them, what are signs and symptoms and then what you should do after you have stroke."
Four local physicians will lead the seminar. Whitaker explained the event is free and open to anyone. Organizers feel it's not just adults, but kids can help identify stroke symptoms.
"It's about informing the public about what they should expect. It is about telling them about the signs and symptoms and telling them how they can be healthy," said Whitaker.
The seminar will also have free health screenings and a health fair from 5 to 6 p.m., the seminar starts at 6 p.m. The event will be in the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation room, at 228 West Miller Street, Springfield.