LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A 115-year-old courthouse is crumbling down, but a referendum on the March ballot could help save it.
Chairman of the Logan County Board, Emily Davenport, said the Logan County Courthouse is one of the oldest in the state, but it's in dire need of some repairs.
"The dome has been leaking for years and years," Davenport said. "We're to a point where we can't do that anymore. The third floor courthouse is still unusable because of the ceiling falling. The boiler system has a lot of issues, and the electrical system has a lot of issues."
County Board Member David Hepler said the building is in its current state because of a lack of funding.
"The comment has been made that the county board should have been maintaining this all along,"' Hepler said. "Had we done that, we may not be in the problem we are in now, but we would have had a lot less deputies on the road. We would have not maintained our roads or bridges."
The referendum would look to raise money through taxes.
"It's a half percent sales tax, which would translate to every $100 spent would be 50 cent tax," Davenport said. "It's projected that between $750,000 to $900,000 annually, we would raise. The total project right now is estimated to be $8 million to $9 million."
Circuit Court Clerk Mary Kelley said this tax would only apply to tangible goods and would expire after 20 years.
"It would be things like soft drinks and candy, prepared foods such as restaurants, grooming and hygiene products," Kelley said. "It's not taxed on food, so when you go to the grocery store, you're not paying that tax on that."
Kelley has worked in the courthouse for more than 40 years.
"I was 18 when I started here. I'll be 60 at the end of this month, but it's a very important building," Kelley said. "I've grown up in this building. There's a lot of history. It's a beautiful building."
For local restaurant owners like Jim Drew, tourists visiting the courthouse is important for business.
"Everything in your community that is historic, I think helps bring people to your community, and that's where the economic growth is," Drew said. "There's downtown businesses working very hard to promote the downtown and bring people in, and the courthouse is just one more part of that."
The county board is holding a public forum Wednesday night inside the courthouse at 7 p.m.
The Logan County Clerk has extended early voting hours Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.