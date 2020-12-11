ILLINOIS (WAND) - The COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 3 dropped below 10 percent in early December, state health data showed.
In the latest Illinois Department of Public Health information from Dec. 8, Region 3's rolling 7-day positivity rate average had dropped to 9.7 percent from 10.1 percent on Nov. 7. The 7-day average had consistently stayed above 10 percent in the region before the Dec. 8 decrease, going back to at least Nov. 28.
From Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, the daily positivity rate in the region saw an even sharper drop, moving from 11.4 percent to 8.2 percent.
Region 3 includes Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Montgomery, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Pike, Adams, Hancock, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Scott, Brown, Mason and Menard counties.
Region 6, which includes the east half of central Illinois, has consistently seen its 7-day rolling average positivity rate stay above 11 percent from Nov. 28 to Dec. 8. This rate stayed above 12 percent from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
On Dec. 8, the Region 6 rolling 7-day positivity rate was 11.2 percent. That's 1.5 percent higher than Region 3's Dec. 8 7-day rolling rate.
Region 6 includes Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, and Lawrence counties.
All of Illinois was placed in Tier 3 mitigation measures in November. This tier prohibits indoor service at bars and restaurants, among other restrictions.
Tier 3 mitigation measures were put into place due to record statewide positivity rates and and hospitalizations passing the pandemic peak seen in the spring of 2020. Gov. JB Pritzker said on Nov. 30 that no Illinois region would be taken out of Tier 3 "for the next few weeks" as potential COVID-19 surges from Thanksgiving were examined.
In November, state officials laid out the positivity rate drops and other steps that would be needed for a region to be moved out of Tier 3.
"In order for a region to move back to Tier 2 mitigations, a region must experience less than 7-day 12 percent test positivity average for three consecutive days AND greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days AND declining 7-day COVID hospitalizations average in 7 out of the last 10 days," a press release from November announcing Tier 3 mitigation measures said.
