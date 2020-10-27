SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has updated daily positivity regions, region 3 is now above the 8% COVID-19 testing positivity rate.
Region 3 reached an 8% COVID-19 positivity rate on October 24th. This is the most recent data available based on testing.
Under IDPH resurgence criteria, if there are three consecutive days greater than or equal to 8% test positivity rate the region will be pushed back and face new mitigations. The percentage is a 7-day rolling average.
Region 3 makes up the western portion of Central Illinois and includes the following counties: Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Montgomery, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun, Pike, Adams, Hancock, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Scott, Brown, Mason, Menard.
If the rolling positivity rate increases or stays the same for the next two days, region 3 will face new mitigations. These mitigations could go in place as soon as Thursday.
If the mitigations go into place, bars and restaurants will no longer be allowed to have indoor service along with other mitigations, outlined below:
Currently, region 6 which makes up the eastern portion of Central Illinois sits at a 7.9% test positivity 7-day rolling average.
To see the current regions and positivity rates, click here.
