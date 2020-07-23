(WAND) - Region 3 has now hit the Illinois "warning level" due to an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate.
Region 3 includes Sangamon, Christian, Montgomery, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, Scott, Pike, Menard, Brown, Cass, Schuyler, Adams, Hancock, Mason and Logan counties.
Region 3 has hit 7 days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases.
There is a 20 percent threshold for the hospital availability three day rolling average. Region 3 is at 39 percent and 37 percent ICU bed availability.
